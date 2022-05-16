Newtonhill Out of School Club to hold Jubilee Sportathon

The youngsters have chosen to challenge themselves to a three-day Queen Jubilee Sportathon

The youngsters have chosen to challenge themselves to a three-day Queen Jubilee Sportathon with the goal of raising funds to support a season of excursions and jubilation at the summer holiday club this year.

Through their three-day Jubilee Sportathon the children intend to cover 535 miles (which is the distance from Newtonhill to Buckingham Palace) to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

To achieve this, the children will undertake various distance-based sporting/recreational activities and games within the club and out in the community.

These will include The Wild Windsor Walk, The Mountbatten Relay, Buckingham Baskets, The HRH High Jump, The Long Reign Jump, Sovereign Saucers, Castle Kicks, The Coastal Park Parade, Balmoral Biking, The Royal Row etc.

Event organiser, Healther Edmond, told us: “We will be enriching their jubilee celebrations and sporting endeavours with some educational highlights spanning the Queen's 70-year reign - exploring and learning about the Monarchy from Balmoral to the Commonwealth.”

The three-day Jubilee Sportathon will commence on Monday, May 30.

“The big ruler and pedometer will be out to record/chart the children’s distance progress as the troops rock onto Buckingham palace on June 1,” said Heather.

“Your support for the children on their jubilee fundraiser, celebrating this historic milestone and flying the flag for Queen and club, will be greatly appreciated. Please light up the fundraising beacon by donating!”

To donate to the club’s GoFundMe page, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/qj3n/noosc-queen-jubilee-sportathon-fundraiser

Heather added: “If you see us in the community, please give us a royal wave.”

