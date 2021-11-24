North-east MSP in bid to start road safety campaign at Aberdeenshire school

Tess White wants to ensure that motorists comply with the 20mph speed limit at the school.

Tory MSP Tess White highlighted the issue at Marykirk Primary School during a debate in the Scottish Parliament on the effectiveness of 20mph zones.

Ms White has been contacted by concerned parents and teachers over the speeding motorists who regularly flout the 20mph limit on Kirktonhill Road. She now wants to meet the local community policing team to discuss the potential of starting a road safety awareness campaign at the school.

Ms White fears someone will be seriously injured if action isn’t taken sooner rather than later.

In her letter to PC Marc Camus, she said: “I have been contacted by residents in Marykirk with concerns about speeding on Kirktonhill Road.

"I understand that drivers regularly ignore the 20mph speed limit, unacceptably putting pupils, parents and teaching staff at risk.

“As winter approaches, with adverse weather conditions and reduced daylight hours, it is particularly important that drivers exercise caution around schools, especially during drop off and pick up. Prevention is critical.

“As such, I would be grateful if you could confirm what action the Local Community Policing Team is taking to ensure that motorists comply with the 20mph speed limit in the vicinity of Marykirk Primary School.

“Furthermore, I would appreciate the opportunity to meet with you to discuss the possibility of a local road safety awareness campaign to promote increased compliance with traffic calming measures in the area.”

She continued: “I am particularly concerned about non-compliance with 20mph zones around schools in my region.

“There are already too many near-misses on our roads. Too often we see action after it is too late.

“I am committed to working with the school, local councillors, and the police to ensure children are safe on the school run.