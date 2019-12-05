Pipe band boost after port performance

Lathallan School has welcomed a £1000 donation to its pipe band after performing at the official opening of Montrose Port Authority’s new £7.5 million North Quay redevelopment.

The Johnshaven-based school played at the ‘cutting-the-ribbon’ ceremony, in front of around 120 dignitaries, with MPA’s latest enhancement taking its investment in the port to £20 million over the last decade.

After the event, Montrose Port chief executive Tom Hutchison handed over a cheque to the school which will help Lathallan continue to develop the musical talents of its talented young pipers and drummers.

Lathallan headmaster Richard Toley said: “Our pupils were honoured to perform at the official opening of the redeveloped North Quay at Montrose.

“We are very grateful to Montrose Port Authority for the opportunity to play and for their donation to the pipe band. This will make a significant difference to us as we continue developing the pipers and drummers of the future.

“We have worked closely with Montrose Port Authority over the last few months and they have been hugely supportive in offering our pupils a wide-range of engaging and dynamic opportunities.

Mr Hutchison added: “Montrose Port is delighted to continually strengthen its involvement within the local community and our support for the talented members of Lathallan School’s pipe band is one way of demonstrating this.

“Not only did the pipe band add a special something to the celebrations around our recent berth opening event but we are pleased to regularly welcome pupils from the school to visit the port.”