Portlethen Academy pupils recognised for their efforts

The pupils get to work on making planters.

The students have been responsible for the project management timeline which included construction of planters, fundraising, purchasing soil and equipment, painting the planers, filling the planters, and sowing the seeds.

The group returned to a very fruitful crop after the holidays, with special thanks to the local Out of School Club who kindly continued watering over the summer. More recently, the group enjoyed a networking session with fellow horticultural enthusiasts.

The pupils are currently looking forward to visiting and working with their new contacts out in the local community to build on their learning.

Tom Jennings (ASL Teacher who oversees the gardening group), shared that “many members of the group can struggle in a traditional classroom environment".