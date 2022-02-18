Portlethen pupils take part in business school worskhop

Some of the pupils’ event ideas.

The P5 class at Fishermoss Primary School took part in an online workshop looking at the impact on farmers and other producers of everyday products like chocolate, fruit, sugar, coffee, honey and tea being produced and traded under the Fairtrade stamp.

The pupils discussed the concept of Fairtrade and the economic and environmental benefits it can bring to farmers and local communities, as well the role of consumers. They were then taught some of the basics of marketing before being set a practical challenge to prepare for a real Fairtrade event which will take place at the school later this year.

Pam Cumming, Schools Engagement Officer for the Business School, who led the workshop said: “Pupils learned that by buying products with the Fairtrade mark consumers can be sure that farmers and producers are getting fair prices for their products, have decent working conditions, can build stronger communities and have control over their futures. It also provides assurance that the producers and businesses have met internationally agreed standards.

“The class worked hard throughout the workshops, particularly in the practical session where they were tasked with thinking about how to raise awareness of Fairtrade, increase sales and also to prepare to organise and market their own event, what that might involve, what they would sell and the costs involved.”

Class teacher Jessica Airlie said: “This was a super opportunity for the children to focus on developing lifelong skills for learning and work. Fairtrade is something that we, as a whole school, focus on spreading awareness about as part of our learning for sustainability. With help from Pam, our class have been focusing on planning and creating an event to share information about Fairtrade to our school community.