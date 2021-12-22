Portlethen pupils win Energy Transition Challenge

Pupils were tasked to work together to decide how to extract oil and gas from the freshly discovered STEM Oil Field

The popular industry challenge, sponsored by OGA, Harbour Energy and bp, returned with a focus on renewable energy and carbon neutral solutions, reflecting changes in the sector.

Designed in collaboration with industry professionals to replicate a real-life scenario, teams of S5 and S6 pupils from Portlethen Academy, Aberdeen Grammar School, Banchory Academy and Cults Academy all took part in the project.

The teams gathered online for the final with the panel of judges choosing the team from Portlethen – made up of S6 pupils Ford Cadman, Peter Collinson, Euan Russell and Cameron Cowell – as the overall winners.

Pupils were tasked to work together to decide how to extract oil and gas from the freshly discovered STEM Oil Field while considering how to reduce GHG emissions from their facility. They identified how to make a profit while bearing the environment in mind as they developed their solutions.

Working closely with industry mentors, each team delivered two outcomes as part of the project, a written report detailing research, plans and a solution followed by presenting their findings to a panel of judges, using visual aids to demonstrate their work.

Pupil, Cameron Cowell said: “Taking part in the project has given us a detailed picture of the energy industry across employment opportunities, innovation, developments and an overview of the transition to work towards net zero.

“Although we faced challenges throughout the project, we worked as a team to delegate tasks and develop a timely schedule that gave us plenty time to produce and write up a field development plan for the judges to assess.

“Through this, we were really able to develop our teamwork and problem-solving skills and I’d strongly advise other students to take part in this project in upcoming years if given the opportunity.