Prestigious ballet school is looking for new dancing talent

Katie Rose Whincop

Aspiring dancers can apply for a place to train at Edinburgh Festival Ballet School on a full-time or part-time basis at this year’s final audition which will be held on Saturday 12 March.

Funding is available for Scottish students so that the courses are accessible to all.

School principal Johan Christensen said: “Since launching in 2019, we have been delighted to welcome hundreds of young dancers through our doors for one-off masterclasses, part-time tuition and full-time training.

"Both sections of the school — part-time and full-time — present opportunities for aspiring dancers to learn from those that have been at the highest level of the dance profession.

“We are set to host our final audition on Saturday, March 12 and would welcome applications from dancers from Buchan and surrounding areas who have aspirations of pursuing a career as a professional dancer.

"We run the auditions like a class to make them fun and relaxed — we are always looking for potential, not perfection.”Edinburgh Festival Ballet was founded in September 2019 by Schaufuss, who wanted to provide world-class training for those looking to pursue a professional career in dance in Scotland.

Schaufuss is the founder of The English National Ballet School who, in a stellar career, has performed and directed all over the world with leading companies including Kirov Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Royal Ballet and New York City Ballet.

Classes take place in its newly-refurbished, state-of-the-art Ashton Studio in Saint Stephen’s in Stockbridge, and at Rose Street Theatre in Edinburgh.

Students on the full-time course graduate after three years with an HND in Dance and The Peter Schaufuss Diploma.Full-time student Katie Rose Whincop, who is set to graduate in June, said: “I’ve really loved my time as a student with Edinburgh Festival Ballet School.

"Peter Schaufuss is such a big name in ballet and it’s been a privilege to be taught by him and be part of something he has created.

"The classes are small and we’re taught by professional dancers who are still working in the industry, which is incredible as they’re able to share tips and tricks that aren’t necessarily in the ballet rulebook.

"Wellbeing is also acknowledged by everyone here, which is really important.”

The school is currently accepting applications for its part-time and full-time schools, with the final auditions courses starting this year set to take place in Edinburgh on Saturday 12 March.