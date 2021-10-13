Proposals to upgrade Stonehaven primary school estate are progressing

Both options being considered include replacing Dunnottar Primary with a new-build school.

In March, Aberdeenshire councillors approved plans for a new primary school to replace Dunnottar Primary School. The proposal has been included in Aberdeenshire Council’s Capital Plan.

A review by council officers of the existing and new cost and scope information is underway.

During this process consideration is being given to the relocation of Carronhill School as part of any future project.

Two options to upgrade the primary school estate in Stonehaven are currently under consideration subject to assessment and feasibility work.

The first option would see Dunnottar Primary School replaced with a new 217 capacity primary school worth potentially £9.5million.

The second option proposes that a new shared campus on the grounds of Mackie Academy is constructed.

It would include a new 217 capacity primary school replacing Dunnottar Primary School, and a replacement school for Carronhill School with a capacity for 48 children and both schools would sit alongside the existing Mackie Academy building.

This project is estimated to be worth £18.5million.

There will be consultation and informal engagement on both proposals because they involve a relocation and a rezoning exercise.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee were given a progress report at their latest meeting.

Councillor Gillian Owen, committee chair, said: “A key focus in the modernisation and investment in our special school estate is to ensure the highest standard of care is offered to those children who attend.

"One of the benefits of a campus approach is the mutual sharing of resources and facilities on one site.

"This modernisation of primary schools in Stonehaven will be a huge benefit for the local community.”

Councillor Rosemary Bruce, committee vice chair, stressed the importance of the consultation process.