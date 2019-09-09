Pupils’ artwork in the spotlight

Budding artists from Newtonhill Primary School created the artwork as part of a competition organised by the team at Brio Landale Court in Chapelton.

Children from every class were invited to paint or draw a picture of a special memory they have with a family member.

All 257 pictures were entered and are now displayed on new hoardings at Brio Landale Court, which will surround the community’s second phase of construction.

They were seen for the first time recently when the new retirement community officially opened and hosted the start and finish of a 5km charity walk, part of the Chapelton Bike Ride.

The drawings show memories ranging from days out and holidays to picnics and parties.

The popular charity walk - in which Newtonhill children took part - is sponsored by Brio Retirement Living and raises money for North East Sensory Services.

Judges of the Special Memories competition were Karl Hallows, director of development and sales at Brio Retirement Living, and Caroline Fife, the Duchess of Fife, landowner and developer of Chapelton.

She said: “The memories depicted by the children were both poignant and reflective of fun family days out, and really struck a chord with the judges.

“We would like to thank the children of Newtonhill Primary School for taking part and everyone who attended the charity bike ride and walk. It was a wonderful day.”