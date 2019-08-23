TechFest celebrates homegrown talent

The North-east’s annual festival of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), has launched with the 2019 event celebrating all things made in Aberdeen, with homegrown talent making up more than half of the programme.

TechFest’s new programme of workshops, shows and presentations offers audiences the chance to explore how STEM subjects can be applied in a range of sectors, disciplines and in day-to-day living.

The festival was launched last Friday with children from Newtonhill Out of School Club, who have been getting ready for their science fair as part of TechFest 2019.

TechFest was at the Bettridge Centre with fun STEM activities including a slime-making workshop and a smoothie science station.

With a wide range of activities for all ages, the event will run from August 24 to September 28 at venues including Robert Gordon University and the University of Aberdeen.

Festival-goers can learn about the Aberdeen scientists responsible for world-changing discoveries including the cure to diabetes and the equation behind mobile phones in Scot Free Tours: Science and the City Tour (September 21) and explore the world’s first whole body MRI scanner which was developed and built in Aberdeen at the Mark-1 MRI Scanner Exhibition (accessible 24 hours a day).

TechFest 2019 will host some of the most influential and prolific STEM speakers in the UK in a range of engaging and informative events, suitable for audiences of all ages.

One of the aims of the festival, supported by joint principal funders BP and Shell, is to engage young people in the four main STEM subjects and encourage them to go on to follow a career which utilises these skills by demonstrating that they are both fun and relevant in day-to-day life.

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest, said: “We are excited to launch another action-packed programme for TechFest 2019 and we are particularly proud to feature so many local organisations this year.

“We always say that STEM is all around us, but most people take for granted that Aberdeen has played a huge part in the development of some really significant STEM discoveries over the years, including medicine to cure diabetes and the world’s first full body MRI scanner.

“We’ve got lots of activities and festival favourites from further afield which promise to inspire, educate and engage audiences across the North-east this September.”