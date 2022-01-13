Three Aberdeenshire schools are over capacity - is yours one of them?

Mearns Academy is one of just three schools in Aberdeenshire which is over capacity.

But just three are in this category across the Aberdeenshire area, one of which is Mearns Academy which had nine pupils more than capacity according to the latest statistics.

The figures suggest that while some of the 128 schools are oversubscribed by just one or two pupils, some have hundreds of extra pupils on their registers.

Kinnaird Primary School in Falkirk is revealed as the most overcrowded school in Scotland with an additional 299 children on top of its 434 pupil capacity.This is followed by Kemnay Academy which has 244 pup ils over capacity.

The third school in Aberdeenshire which is over capacity is Towie Primary School which has an extra five pupils on its roll. All the others are running either at capacity or below.

The data is based on the latest government School Estate data which was published in September 2021 and represents pupils on the school roll from the previous September.

Anne-Marie Davies-Macleod, Head of Resources and Performance for Aberdeenshire Council explained: "It is important to look at these statistics in context. While a number of our schools may appear to be over capacity on paper, in practice plenty of space is available to all our learners.

“The calculation of capacities for secondary schools is complex. It’s based on an aim for 80% occupancy in Aberdeenshire, so there are always extra teaching spaces available, but we also base it on ensuring we can deliver an effective mix of practical (20 pupil maximum class size) and non-practical (30 max) subjects. The stated capacities are what we call ‘published’ capacities which only account for main school buildings, where as our ‘working’ capacities include non-linked units.