University of Aberdeen offers study discount

The discount is available to residents of Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The second phase of the regional discount scheme – known as the University of Aberdeen Community Discount – is open to all residents of Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray who plan to apply, or who have applied already, to on-campus and online programmes with a September 2021 or January 2022 start date.

Almost all the University’s full-time postgraduate study programmes are open to applicants under the scheme, which was first launched in November 2020 to those starting programmes in January this year.

The programmes on offer span multiple disciplines including energy, engineering, business and finance, computing and mathematics, biological and life sciences, and much more besides.

University of Aberdeen Principal, Professor George Boyne, said: “As a University community, we are determined to play our part in helping local communities deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.

“The Community Discount is just one demonstration of that, along with the hundreds of free places we have offered on our online short courses through the SFC Upskilling Fund.