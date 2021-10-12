University programme reaches out to record number of North-east pupils

The University of Aberdeen programme has helped pupils go on to apply for law and medicine courses.

The Reach Programme hosted by the University of Aberdeen supports pupils interested in high demand professional subjects. The programme in Aberdeen offers support for entry into Law and Medicine courses.

This year the programme has seen its best ever results with more than 20 young people from the local area securing places.

Reach supports S4-6 pupils to make informed choices about university study, offering workshops, mentoring, and one to one support to guide pupils in the next stage of their education and career.

The team work with disadvantaged pupils across Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands, Orkney and Shetland as part of a national widening access project funded by the Scottish Funding Council.

Anna Johnston, Lead Access Officer and Co-ordinator of Reach Aberdeen, said: “I am so proud of all the Reach Aberdeen pupils – they have all worked incredibly hard in a really challenging year.

“The medical students in particular have navigated an already extremely competitive application process, made even more difficult due to pandemic-related barriers limiting work experience opportunities.