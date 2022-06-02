Charlie House recognised in Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

Charlie House Awarded Queen’s Award - Picture by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

And Aberdeenshire’s very own Charlie House has been recognised in this year’s awards.

Charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland received the prestigious award for their volunteer-led work they have done across a wide range of fields including mental health, youth, community, arts and heritage.

Volunteer and information co-ordinator at Charlie House Joan Cowie said: “We are all absolutely delighted at the news of the Queen’s Award.

"It is such a fitting tribute and welcome recognition of the commitment and dedication of our team of wonderful volunteers who bring their skills, energy and enthusiasm to everything they do.

“Despite reduced volunteering opportunities during lockdown, our volunteers worked really hard to adapt to a new way of working. They donated nearly 4,000 volunteer hours last year alone by delivering online activities to families, recording online tutorials and working remotely.

“They went above and beyond to provide invaluable support to the families, many of whom experienced long periods in isolation, shielding their vulnerable children.

“Charlie House volunteers play an incredibly important role in our community.

“Our mission is to reach the 1,800 babies, children and young people with life limiting or life-shortening conditions who live in the north-east of Scotland.

"At every level of our organisation, volunteers are helping us to achieve our goals – their support is truly invaluable.”

Minister for Civil Society and Youth Nigel Huddleston said: “Scotland has legions of fantastic volunteers whose hard work and dedication is a tribute to the country.

“They give up their time to help others and The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises their selfless acts of generosity and kindness.

“I congratulate all those receiving awards in this milestone year of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

Sir Martyn Lewis, QAVS Chair said: “I warmly congratulate all the outstanding voluntary groups who have been rewarded with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year. The level of commitment shown by these volunteers is truly impressive. We owe a debt of gratitude to them, and the countless others who give up their free time to improve the lives of others in their community."

Empowering others is also an area well represented in this year’s Queen’s Award with confidence building and educational support all being recognised.

Coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises that volunteers continue to provide a vital social function and continue to improve access to services across the country.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: “I’d like to wish all award-winners the warmest congratulations.