Clan Cancer Support seeks volunteers to 'Light the North'

Clan Cancer Support is looking for volunteers to help with its lighthouse trail as it aims to Light the North.

A sculpture trail organised by the charity is expected to draw people to explore communities across the North-east and the Northern Isles to see 50, 2.5 metre tall lighthouses designed by some of the UK's most talented artists.

The trail starts on Monday, August 9, and runs for 10 weeks; it also features 90 smaller lighthouses designed by schools and community groups.

At the end of the trail, the 50 large lighthouses will be displayed and auctioned off in November to raise funds for the charity.

Clan is looking for volunteers from across Aberdeenshire, and the rest of the North-east and and the islands, to help throughout the trail, the farewell weekend and auction, with various roles available.

Steph McCann, Light the North project manager, said, “We're starting to ramp up preparations for Light the North, and now we need your help to bring the event to fruition.

"We have a host of volunteering roles across the north-east and Northern Isles, from sculpture installation to our pop-up Light the North store in Aberdeen. There really is something for everyone.”

Set to be one of the first major events in the North-east since the start of the pandemic, the team at Light the North hopes the trail can bring people together to rediscover communities.

The team at Clan is keen to hear from people who want to make a difference to their community, to support a well-known charity or who just want to get involved with this unique project.

Steph added: “Volunteering is at the heart of everything Clan does. Volunteering allows you to meet new people, work in a team and gain new experiences. You can volunteer as an individual, with friends and family, a corporate team or a community group.

"It's the perfect way to reconnect with people and make new friends, all while helping to make a difference to the lives of people affected by cancer."