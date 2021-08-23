Change of locations for Aberdeenshire mobile community Covid-19 testing centres

The fire and rescue service is supporting the community testing programme in Aberdeenshire by offering to host the mobile unit.

During the summer holidays, the mobile unit operated from the grounds of a number of secondary schools, but with pupils now having returned, alternative locations have had to be found – with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service helping out.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We cannot thank Scottish Fire and Rescue Service enough for hosting several of our mobile Covid testing centres at fire stations across Aberdeenshire.

“During the summer holidays, we operated from the grounds of our secondary schools, but the return to classes this week meant we had to find alternative locations.

“In a great display of partnership working, SRFS duly stepped up to the mark and invited us to locate our testing centres at fire stations in Banff, Inverurie, Laurencekirk and Turriff.

“This means we can continue to provide important lateral flow tests across our communities – without the need to book – and where residents can also collect their own kits for testing at home.”

Mobile community testing is being offered across Aberdeenshire. Testing without symptoms is entirely voluntarily. You can also collect packs of personal test kits from the Mobile Community Testing Centres.

You should not attend any of these centres if you have Covid-19 symptoms, have had a positive test in the last 90 days, or are currently self-isolating as a close contact or are shielding. If you do have symptoms, isolate immediately and book a test via the gov.uk website or call 0300 303 2713.

Please be aware that testing locations can change at short notice – check the latest timetables at Aberdeenshire Community Testing Programme.

The timetable for this week is:

• Monday, August 23 – Peterhead Maiden Street car park, 2pm-7pm; Westhill Swimming Pool, 10am-3pm; Portlethen Swimming pool 10am-2pm (collect only).

• Tuesday, August 24 – Banff Fire Station, 10am-3pm; Laurencekirk Fire Station, 10am-3pm; Fraserburgh Maconochie House, 10am-3pm.

• Wednesday, August 25 – Fraserburgh Maconochie House, 10am-3pm; Stonehaven Carlton House, 10am-3pm; Banff Fire Station, 10am-3pm.

• Thursday, August 26 – Turriff Fire Station, 10am-3pm; Banchory Fire Station, 10am-3pm; Inverurie Fire Station, 10am-3pm.