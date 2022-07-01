Coronavirus: Infection rising across Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire has one of the highest rises in estimated infection in Scotland, with 1 in 18 people believed to be infected as of the week ending June 25.

Between June 18 and June 24, 957 people had a confirmed positive test result - an increase of 24.3 per cent compared to the previous 7 days.

By the end of June 26, 210,136 people had been given a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, 202,443 people had been given a second dose, while 173,245 people had received a booster or third dose.

Covid infections rates are increasing in Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian has also issued a plea to anyone attending healthcare appointments or visiting loved ones in hospitals in the region to continue to wear face masks, as infection rates rise.

Patients and visitors observing basic hygiene measures will help settings to protect their staff and continue to make visiting possible. Fluid resistant masks should be worn for the duration of visits and are usually available from entrance points if you don’t have your own.

You can find further information about the Coronavirus on the NHS Grampian website at www.nhsgrampian.org/covid-19/

Use 'Covid sense' to help protect yourself and others: