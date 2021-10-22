High rate of young teenagers vaccinated in Aberdeenshire

In Scotland, vaccines are being delivered in the way they are for adults

Figures from the UK's daily covid dashboard show 7,784 young teenagers had received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 17 – around 62.5% of the age group, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics. Of them, 0.2% had received both jabs.

The proportion of youngsters vaccinated in Aberdeenshire was among the highest in Scotland, where 47.4% of 12 to 15-year-olds had received their first jab by October 17 – compared to just 15.0% across England.

Colin Angus, senior research fellow at the School of Health and Related Research at the University of Sheffield, said the difference in uptake across the two nations was down to the way the vaccines were being rolled out to youngsters in the age group. In Scotland, vaccines are being delivered in the way they are for adults – while in England they were being managed in schools.

Mr Angus said: "While hospitalisation and even death from Covid in young people is thankfully very rare, increased vaccine uptake should help to reduce transmission rates in these age groups, bringing overall case numbers down and reducing the risk of infection being passed on to older, more vulnerable groups."