New options for 'flu and Covid-19 booster vaccinations in Grampian

These include Michie’s in Laurencekirk and Stonehaven, Webster's in King Street and Michie’s in Union Street in Aberdeen.

You will be offered a booster dose of either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

AstraZeneca may be given as your booster dose if you have medical reasons that mean you cannot have Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

Anyone in the following groups, who has not yet been vaccinated, will be able to book an appointment directly with the participating pharmacies:

Frontline health and social care workers All adults aged 60 years or over Adults aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe coronavirus Staff working in care homes for older adults Unpaid and Young Carers Household contacts (aged 16 or over) of immunosuppressed individuals

These clinics are in addition to the large vaccination centres currently in operation in Aberdeen, Elgin, and seven locations across Aberdeenshire.