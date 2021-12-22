North-east visitors should have access to fast PCR tests says MP

Andrew Bowie MP has called for faster tests for visitors.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf has been urged to expand "day 2" rapid-test facilities to those flying into Aberdeen international airport, matching the process for departures.

Everyone aged 11 or over needs to take such a test after arriving in Scotland, if they are fully vaccinated and not flying from a red list country. They should isolate until receiving a negative result. But at present, only sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow are able to process same-day tests.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie is dealing with two cases where visitors face a lengthy postal process over the festive period, meaning they can’t reach a funeral and a family gathering respectively.

The Conservative MP is worried this means some travellers will be tempted to test the “purpose” of the isolation period and go to Edinburgh and Glasgow. He has asked Mr Yousaf to make rapid testing available to a “wider part of Scotland” as private testing isn’t available due to “prohibitive” costs and a postal test may take up to eight working days to process.

He said: “The alternative, in order to receive a rapid PCR result, is for the travellers to undertake further journeys to one of the two accredited rapid test facilities in Edinburgh or Glasgow, hardly in keeping with the purpose of isolation.