Vaccine clinic moves to Stonehaven town hall

Stonehaven's vaccine clinic has moved location.

The clinic had been located at Stonehaven Leisure Centre since January this year and with the support of Live Life Aberdeenshire has been running like clockwork.

However, due to work which is currently taking place on the hall’s roof, it was decided to move the clinic to Stonehaven Town Hall in the short term.

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership, said: “Initially it was thought that the work would not significantly impact on the operation of the clinic, however it has become clear that it does and that it is untenable to continue to use the facility. The noise of the works is exceptionally loud in the hall where the vaccinations are taking place and the work is also disturbing dust and debris in the rafters which then fall on the clinical area.

“The contractors are doing all they can to mitigate the impact but there is little that they can do differently whilst still completing the work.

“The decision has had to be taken very quickly and our vaccination team has been working hard to ensure a smooth transition to the new, temporary, venue at the Stonehaven Town Hall.”

The first vaccinations took place at the new venue on Monday and the partnership is in the process of contacting all of the local groups that currently use the Town Hall and offering them, where possible, alternative accommodation. It is anticipated that the town hall will be in use until at least August.

There is paid for parking available in the Market Square and there is plenty of free on-street parking close by, including a disabled space close to the front door. There is also extra parking available at Baird Park and there are still spaces available at the Leisure Centre car park.

The change of venue will be promoted on all of the partnership’s social media channels (Council, NHS Grampian and AHSCP) and Live Life Aberdeenshire will continue to have someone at the entrance to the Leisure Centre Car Park to re-direct people.