Defibrillator installed at Spurryhillock Industrial Estate

Ian with Campbell's wife Eleanor (photo: Matthew Davie)

The installation was brought about with a discussion with Campbell McLuckie, a local first responder discussing a recent incident involving an employee with a local company having a heart attack and another having a stroke and the lack of defibrillators in the area.

Ian Thomson, QHSE Manager at Kincardine Manufacturing Services Ltd, explained: “I started to contact the local companies and reached out to other companies in Aberdeen to assist with providing the funds and/or materials and labour to achieve the installation of the defibrillator.

“Sadly Campbell McLuckie passed away before the installation was completed.

"It was then decided within the group of companies that the installation should be dedicated in the memory of Campbell for his continuous hard work with the first responder a voluntary role for the past 12 years.”

After a lot of hard work that saw the community all come together, the plaque was installed thanks to all the companies involved and in memory of Campbell McLuckie.

The defibrillator is now registered with the Ambulance service and the access code can be obtained via 999.

Ian added: “Thank you to all the companies and personnel for the donations, free materials and labour.