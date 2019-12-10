Family heartbroken as grandfather killed after being hit by a bus

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a bus on Sunday has been named as 69-year-old grandfather Douglas McDonald from Newtonhill.

The incident happened at around 9.45am on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road near Newtonhill.

A statement from the family said: “Sadly on Sunday, December 8, our much loved husband, dad and grandad, Dougie McDonald was taken from us in heart breaking and tragic circumstances.

“There are no words to describe our loss and we would like to thank all of our family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their compassion and support. We respectfully ask for privacy as we come to terms with our loss.”

Roads Policing Sergeant Scott Deans appealed for witnesses.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has tragically died.

“Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to please get in touch by calling 101.”