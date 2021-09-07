GoTheDistance2021 for World Suicide Prevention Day

You can cycle...walk or run this year for #GoTheDistance

There plea comes on World Suicide Prevention Day (today), which has the international theme of ‘Creating Hope Through Action’.

Pillar Kincardine wants everyone to get involved in a bid to inspire confidence in all of us that our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling.

On average, two people die by suicide every day in Scotland. Suicide affects all ages, genders and cultures. Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy. One suicide represents lost life, lost talent, lost creativity, a lost mother or father, brother, sister, son or daughter and a wound that does not easily heal in those who are left behind.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Last year’s #GoTheDistance event was a fantastic effort and collectively we managed to travel a fantastic 604.56 miles (973.64km) reaching Paris, Hamburg and Oslo on the map.

"This year, with your help, we would love to get even further.

“We are asking everyone to “go the distance” for World Suicide Prevention Day and to walk, run, cycle or travel in any way that is not motorised (ebikes are allowed). Then just log the distance you have travelled with Pillar, either by emailing us at ([email protected]) or by tagging us on social media.

"We’d love to see photos of everyone out and about with their #GoTheDistance 2021 banners or a screenshot of their routes.

"You can plan your own event or you can join Pillar Kincardine on a four-mile Fit walk around Dunnottar Woods and the Castle.

"For more information or if you’d like to join the Pillar walk, please contact Pillar Kincardine on 01569 767 222.”

Pillar is a mental health organisation working in partnership with service users, volunteers, people with lived experience and their support networks.