Just how busy is your GP? (Stock picture for illustrative purposes only)

Figures published by Public Health Scotland show GP practices across Scotland usually have thousands of patients on their books.

The latest data shows there are more than 5,000 GPs working across 921 surgeries across Scotland, as of January 1, 2022.

An average surgery has 6,349 patients but some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in the local area.

The analysis excludes GPs working only on a locum or sessional basis and those working only in Out of Hours service locations. We have also omitted practices which have no registered GPs or patients.

There are 1,633 patients per GP at Stonehaven Medical Group on the town's Robert Street. In total there are 13,060 patients and eight GPs.

At Laurencekirk Medical Group on Blackmuir Avenue, there are 6,014 patients and five GPs. This means 1,203 patients per GP.

Portlethen Medical Centre has five GPs with 5,525 patients on the books. That means 1,105 patients per GP.

There are 5,787 patients at Inverbervie Medical Group on Church Street. The seven GPs there deal with 827 patients each.