New grant scheme available to Aberdeenshire's sporting and cultural groups
A new grant scheme to support local sports and cultural groups in delivering health and well-being projects has been launched by Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA).
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 8:28 am
The Positive Action Grant scheme has been designed to meet health and well-being challenges and promote recovery in communities following easing of the current restrictions.
Groups can apply for between £200 and £5000.
This offers a route to deliver innovative sporting and cultural projects and it is hoped it will encourage new community organisations to build their capacity.
LLA is keen to start dialogue with constituted groups who feel they can have a positive impact on health and well-being.
Further guidance is available at the website www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/features-folder/spa/pag.