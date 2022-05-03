NHS Grampian are making it easier for people to visit relatives in local hospitals

NHS Grampian are relaxing the rules on visiting

This means in the clinical areas listed there will be opportunity for patients to have an increase in the number of visitors they have on any given day. What this means on an individual basis will be a discussion with the patient and the clinical team taking care of them. This will include consideration of the environment of the clinical setting and the number of people that can be safely accommodated within the area.

The extension of the visiting trial means the following wards/hospitals are now offering person-centred visiting (newly added areas are in italics):

Wards 102, 109, 112, and 114, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Paediatrics – RACH and Dr Gray’s Hospital

Wards 4, 1, 5, 6, 8, Stroke ward and AMAU, Dr Gray’s Hospital

Royal Cornhill Hospital, including Great Western Lodge and Polmuir Road

Roxburghe House

Woodend Hospital (all wards)

Rosewell House

All Aberdeenshire Community Hospitals

Muirton ward, Seafield Community Hospital, Buckie

Relatives or friends should discuss any changes to their visiting plans with the Senior Charge Nurse before making those changes. If anyone has a loved one being cared for in one of the areas not listed, they must continue to follow the current arrangements of no more than two visitors daily.

All visitors are reminded of the part they have to play in minimising the risk from COVID-19 – and other infections. They should not visit if they are at all unwell.

This includes things like vomiting and/or diarrhoea, as well as the symptoms of any respiratory infection (coughing, sneezing, fever, sore throat, muscle aches).

Visitors to hospitals and care homes are able to order free LFD test kits from the GOV.uk website and testing before visiting is encouraged.