NHS Grampian restricts hospital visiting

NHS Grampian has taken the decision to restrict visiting times at all its hospitals.

NHS Grampian is committed to a person-centred approach to safe and effective care delivery with people at the centre of all that it does.

To protect patients, families and staff against the COVID- 19 virus, it is restricting hospital visiting hours during the pandemic period.

Visiting times will be restricted to 3pm-4pm and 7pm-8pm at all NHS Grampian hospitals and inpatient ward, except Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and all other maternity units where visiting is restricted to immediate partner only.

This applies to weekdays and weekends; with an absolute maximum of two visitors per patient. Young children should not attend visiting during this period.

Visitors are also urged to only visit during these times if the visit is essential. The change is to reduce the number of people visiting the hospitals each day. Members of the public should not visit our hospitals if they have flu-like symptoms, cough, fever or a cold.

Visiting patients in critical care areas including intensive care unit and infectious diseases unit and those receiving palliative care should be discussed and arranged locally with the Senior Charge Nurse or Nurse in Charge.