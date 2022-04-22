Stonehaven care home shortlisted for national award

The team at Mowat Court has been recognised for its dementia training programme

Care UK’s Mowat Court, on Kirkton Road, has been shortlisted in the ‘Best for Training and Development’ category, which recognises efforts to improve care through a commitment to specific training.

The Care Home Awards recognise and reward excellence and innovation in UK care home management, operation and delivery. The winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony in July.

The team at Mowat Court has been recognised for its dementia training programme , which helps to promote choice, empowerment and participation, as well as overall health and wellbeing, in the care of residents living with the condition.

Judges noted that 90 per cent of the team had completed the programme, and praised home manager, Kirsten Bell, for also recruiting two highly experienced dementia champions. This has allowed the training to be delivered beyond the care team, including to lifestyle, housekeeping, and maintenance colleagues.

Mowat Court has ensured this training has been implemented across the board, ensuring residents are autonomous in their care. This has allowed strategies to be put in place, such as inviting residents living with dementia to support with everyday tasks within the home, offering them a sense of purpose, or even adopting a puppy and cat to provide comforting animal therapy to the reduce feelings of stress that can come with the condition.

A comment from a recent visitor highlighted the efforts of team members to ensure meaningful relationships are built with residents in their care: “It was lovely to listen to conversations going on in the suite which were genuine. Team members, not just carers but the whole team, included residents in daily conversations which promoted a big happy family and homely feel.”

A relative also added: “My mother has been at Mowat Court since March 2020, after having to leave her previous care home as the team did not have the capacity to cope with her advancing, and at times, challenging dementia.

“Since admission to Mowat Court, she has presented as very happy in the main, and this is no small part due to the care and compassion shown by all team members. We are particularly impressed with the team’s attention to detail, in that they read her cues, know her triggers and are very proactive in preventing further distress when she becomes a little agitated.

“The team members know my mother very well. As a result, she relates well in return and her eyes light up when a member of the team approaches her.”