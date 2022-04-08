Stonehaven Minor Injuries Unit set to remobilise

Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership’s, Chief Officer, Pam Milliken

The move was agreed at the most recent meeting of the Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board (IJB).

During the early stages of the pandemic, a decision was made by Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership to temporarily close some of the sites that delivered its Minor Injury Service to consolidate staffing, support COVID-19 response and vaccination work and to help protect our Community Hospitals from COVID-19 spread.

Following the two-year hiatus, it is important that the service re-mobilise in a phased manner to ensure that all staff have the right training and support to deliver minor injury treatment.

The service has moved to being appointment based rather than a drop-in service. This means that anyone requiring treatment for a minor injury should call NHS24 on 111 where details of their injury will be taken, and they will be put in touch with a member f our local team who will direct them to the best care or treatment for their injury.

Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership’s, Chief Officer, Pam Milliken, said: “Basically, this means that people will get to the right person or service to treat their issue as quickly as possible.

"A further benefit of scheduling appointments is that we can better work across services such as X-ray to make sure that people are seen and treated as quickly as possible and that we meet everyone’s needs.”