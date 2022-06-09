Tesco becomes first supermarket in Scotland to join defibrillator network that could save lives

Dr Charmaine Griffiths is thrilled Tesco is registering all of its defibrillators on The Circuit.

With 167 defibrillators in Tesco stores across Scotland registered – including its superstore in Newtonhill – and more than 2,000 others registered in stores across the UK, it is the biggest single addition of defibrillators to the database so far.

The database, called The Circuit: the national defibrillator network, aims to map all defibrillators in locations such as supermarkets, train stations and offices, allowing ambulance services to direct bystanders to the nearest registered defibrillator in an emergency.

There are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in the UK (around 3,200 in Scotland), but fewer than one in 10 people survive.

This is partly because public-access defibrillators are used in less than 10 per cent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests - often because 999 call handlers aren’t always aware that a defibrillator is available nearby because the ambulance service hasn’t been told about it.

To help improve these stark survival rates, Tesco is in the process of registering all its defibrillators in stores onto The Circuit, whilst installing hundreds more so that every Tesco store in the UK will have one. This means that if somebody is having a cardiac arrest in or around a Tesco store, the ambulance service will be able to direct 999 callers to the defibrillator which is registered on The Circuit.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive of the British Heart Foundation, said: “By ensuring defibrillators are visible to ambulance services in the ultimate medical emergency, Tesco is providing an invaluable service to communities across the UK. By registering their defibrillators on The Circuit, Tesco will be joining the fight to improve survival rates.

"Currently, less than 10% of people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the UK, and every minute without CPR and defibrillation can reduce the chances of survival by up to 10%, so every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest."

“We are now urging all organisations that own defibrillators, whether it’s just the one or several, to follow in Tesco’s footsteps by registering them on The Circuit. This simple action could save lives.”

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “We are proud to have been in partnership with British Heart Foundation since 2015, and we value the opportunity to collaborate. The Lifesavers programme is one of those opportunities. At Tesco, we are passionate about the active role we play in our communities, and in helping our customers when they need us most. By supporting The Circuit and registering all of our defibrillators so emergency services know where the nearest one is, more lives could be saved.”

The BHF has fully funded The Circuit and has developed it in partnership with Resuscitation Council UK, St John Ambulance, and the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives. Ambulance services have previously had to rely upon multiple regional databases which had been labour-intensive to maintain. However, The Circuit is a pioneering sophisticated national database that synchronises every 60 seconds with the live dispatch systems of the UK’s ambulance services. This allows ambulance services to direct bystanders to the closest defibrillator in an emergency.

To ensure The Circuit achieves its ambitions, the founding health charities are urging all organisations with defibrillators to register them on the system. There are tens of thousands of defibrillators in locations unknown to the ambulance services, and the BHF has set a goal of seeing 70,000 new defibrillators registered before the end of the year.