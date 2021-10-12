Travel vaccinations offered at Grampian's community pharmacies

Vaccinations required for foreign travel are now available from community pharmacies.

Instead of making an appointment with their GP, people will be able to arrange travel vaccinations at one of 35 community pharmacies across the Grampian region.

Sarah Buchan, Pharmaceutical Services Improvement & Development Manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with the community pharmacy network in Grampian to offer this service. Citizens requiring vaccinations to travel overseas will be able to make an appointment at any of the participating pharmacies and receive their vaccines. Their medical records will be fully updated to reflect the vaccinations administered.”

Nicol Baird is Chair of Community Pharmacy Grampian. He said: “It is great to see so many pharmacies signed up to be part of this scheme. We operate at the heart of local communities and, whether people are travelling for work or leisure, we will be able to ensure they stay healthy while doing so.”

Details of community pharmacies participating in the scheme are available at www.grampianvax.com/travel-vaccination .

These travel vaccinations are free on the NHS in Scotland: Diphtheria, polio and tetanus, hepatitis A, typhoid and cholera.