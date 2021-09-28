Council carrying out Stonehaven ‘health check’

Stonehaven is one of nine towns undergoing the process. Pic: Taras

Following the success of a pilot scheme in Inverurie earlier this summer, the town centres in Banchory, Banff, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff and Macduff will now undergo the process.

The engagement enables residents, businesses and community partners to directly comment on a number of aspects of their town centres.

Re gular health checks are used to inform development plans and decisions on future planning applications, but are also vital in monitoring a town centre’s performance.

Last undertaken across 12 Aberdeenshire towns in 2017, plans were underway to re-visit these early in 2020 but were delayed as a result of the pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council’s planning information and delivery team will survey public opinions on a range of themes to provide an insight into the economic, social and environmental factors which play a part in the vitality of town centres.

These will include the vibrancy, range of shops and services and opening hours of the nine towns.

The council will also undertake an accessibility survey with members of the community with lived experience of navigating the town centres, while footfall will also be monitored.

Businesses, residents and anyone who visits the towns can access the surveys at https://engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/town-centre-health-checks

Respondents are able to complete multiple surveys for any town that they visit, and the closing date is Friday, October 15.

Project lead Suzanne Rhind said: “The Inverurie pilot project has provided us with a tremendous amount of useful data and that has given us the confidence to proceed with the health checks in these nine towns.