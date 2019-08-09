Will you be setting off from any of these airports?

10 of the cheapest airports to fly from in the UK

With the weather across the UK taking a turn for the worse, some people might be planning a holiday somewhere with warmer weather.

For those looking to jet off, check out this list first - these are 10 of the airports with the cheapest flight deals in the UK.

This London airport was named the best airport in Europe for international deals by Scotts Cheap Flights and is actually the busiest airport in Europe - with so many airlines serving the airport, it keeps prices competitive.

1. Heathrow Airport, London

Manchester Airport comprises of three passenger terminals and the sheer volume of destinations served means a wide variety of amazing flight deals from the city.

2. Manchester Airport

This airport is the operating base for low-cost regional airlines such as Flybe, Jet2, Ryanair and others. With 28 airlines serving direct flights to over 150 destinations around the globe, great deals are waiting to be found.

3. Birmingham Airport

Operating as a single runway airport, Gatwick competes with the flights offered by nearby Heathrow which helps drive prices down.

4. Gatwick Airport, London

