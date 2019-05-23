These impressive mazes provide the perfect challenge

7 of the most impressive garden mazes to get lost in around the UK

The UK is full of beautiful places to explore outdoors, but if you are keen to take on an adventure a little more out of the ordinary, these impressive mazes provide the perfect challenge.

Full of twists and turns, Quid Corner have put together a list of the best giant garden mazes around the UK which are sure to provide hours of entertainment. Could you find your way out of these?

1. Marlborough Maze, Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

Made up of more than 3,000 yew trees and covering almost two acres, this complex maze reveals a cannon firing a ball, banners and trumpets, inspired by Grinling Gibbon's Panoply of Victory carvings on the roof of the main building.
2. Castlewellan Peace Maze, Castlewellan, County Down

Created by a community of more than 5,000 people and formed of over 6,000 yew trees, this maze is a symbol of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and if you make it to the middle you get to ring a special bell.
3. Heatherton Hedge Maze, Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Perfect for youngsters because of its low trees, this beech tree maze covers more than 2,500 square metres and includes a number of fenced gates to make the route to the centre harder to crack.
4. Traquair Maze, Innerleithen, Scottish Borders

This labyrinth of Leyland cypress and beech trees contains no dead ends, but is still a tricky maze to solve, with some visitors having to find four stopping points along the way to the heart.
