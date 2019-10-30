Aldi stores offer Christmas Eve donations to charities

Aldi is embracing the season of goodwill once again this year, and is calling on charities and community groups to register so that they can collect food donations this Christmas Eve.

Following the launch earlier this year of the successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to key charitable organisations, 95 per cent of Aldi stores are now donating surplus food up to five days a week, all year round.

Christmas provides an opportunity for even more charities to benefit from the initiative.

So Aldi is therefore calling on all charities and community groups to get in touch for a special Christmas Eve donation.

As part of the Christmas initiative, charities and community groups will be paired with local Aldi stores.

They can then collect fresh food products that are near the end of their shelf life such as fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread after the store closes at 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Last Christmas, Aldi donated just under half a million meals to charities across the UK, and is hoping to increase this for Christmas 2019, spreading Christmas cheer to even more families.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Our Christmas food donation scheme is something we’re really passionate about, and we are working with Neighbourly this year to pair as many stores up as possible.

“This is our third year of Christmas food donations and we are hoping this year will be just as successful, and we look forward to working with local charities and food banks from Glasgow in the future.”

Charitable groups interested in working with Aldi this Christmas should contact Neighbourly by emailing aldichristmas@Neighbourly.com before Monday, November 11.