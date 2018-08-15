Archie to share wealth of experience at public talk

Legendary football commentator Archie Macpherson will look back over his life covering the beautiful game in discussion with Andy Hall next month at the Grassic Gibbon Centre.

Archie has built up a wealth of experience and over six decades has been Scotland’s foremost football commentator covering seven World Cups - six of them involving Scotland - unforgettable internationals and innumerable cup finals.

He has also been a prolific writer and will introduce his new book on Scotland in the World Cup entitled Adventures in the Golden Age at the event.

Looking forward to the event at the Arbuthnott centre on September 20, Archie said: “I look forward to an evening which will, I hope, show that what made me survive in life was what you would all recognise as ‘smeddum’.”

Andy added: “My own lifetime of being a lover of football has been commentated on throughout by the great Archie Macpherson. I’m sure that a generation of football fans in the north east will be the same. We are extremely fortunate to have Archie visiting Arbuthnott in what will be a very special evening in the land of Sunset Song.”