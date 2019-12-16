Area committee approves funds for Mearns and Kincardinshire groups

Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee granted five budget applications at its meeting last week.

Six applications were discussed in total, but the members decided to defer one to consider again at their next meeting.

Cycling Without Age – Stonehaven requested £5000 to put towards the purchase of a second trishaw, which costs a total of £8000.

Due to council policy any application for sums of money exceeding £5000 would require a member of the group applying to attend a committee meeting to discuss the reasons for their application.

Despite this, councillors on the committee decided to grant the Stonehaven group the full £8000 to enable them to purchase the trishaw.

Councillor Sarah Dickinson said: “I am very supportive of this project as it is so positive on so many levels.

“The value in the project is apparent without the need for someone to come and explain. Lots of people are involved and committed to this project.”

Councillor Dennis Robertson agreed, adding: “I fail to see why someone should come along next year just for us to turn around and approve it.”

Portlethen Paths Development Group received £533.49 to purchase three new benches which it is anticipated will be installed at the cemetery, Bramble Way and Muirend Road.

Portlethen Town Association was successful in its application for £2500 to purchase 19 Christmas motif lights which will be fixed to lamp posts throughout the town.

Councillor Colin Pike said: “What the volunteers do in Portlethen is excellent. This will be of immense public benefit to the town and I fully support this application.”

Tangleha Artists Collective (TAC) received its requested sum of £3000 to purchase tools and safety equipment for its volunteers.

The Mearns Coastal Heritage Trail (MERCHAT) group is a subsidary group of TAC and focuses on repair work of paths.

The tools and safety equipment that will be purchased with the money includes five loppers, five pruners, 20 overalls, 25 pairs of gloves, two benches and three Mitox 460 UVX Brushcutters.

Councillor George Carr said: “This includes such a detailed breakdown of the tools that they plan to buy with the money so they know what they are doing. There are a lot of features that they are bringing out with their work and I have nothing but praise for them.”

Meanwhile, the Bervie Caley Youths football team’s application for £960 to put towards improving the landscaping along its pitches and to level a small car park area was granted.

Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore Community Council applied for £1290 to remove the existing post box from St Crispin Road, Newtonhill, and replace it with a new outdoor post box at the local Tesco

The Royal Mail had confirmed it would collect from the new location – however, councillors stated they did not feel comfortable agreeing to the funding.

Councillor Pike said: “I would much rather that the process of contacting Royal Mail is looked at again. I would plea to Royal Mail to look after its customers, we as a council shouldn’t have to get involved with this.”

“If Royal Mail agree to move the post box themselves hopefully we can use this money better.”

The committee agreed to defer the application to its next meeting which will take place next month.

Kirstie Topp - Local Democracy Reporting Service