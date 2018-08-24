Auction of rare bikes to aid orphans

Aberdeenshire will become a Mecca for motorbike fans next month when Grampian Transport Museum will hosts it annual motorcycle convention.

Now in its 35th year the event at Alford is well established as one of the best known and best attended motorcycle shows in Scotland.

Mike Ward, museum curator, said that its success is due partly to the fact that it constantly evolves and develops, with no two conventions ever being the same.

He continued: “For 2018 we plan to include a vintage and classic motorcycle sale. This will be modest in scale but of very high quality and with a very worthwhile objective. The idea was sparked off by Steve Christie from Kemnay who asked if he could auction his BMW R1150 RS Tourer and donate the proceeds to help fund a new orphanage in Imphal in Northern India. Celebrity auctioneer Colin Slessor, of Aberdeen and Northern Marts, agreed to preside.

“It soon became clear that others were keen to support the charitable cause and we agreed to accept a limited number of interesting lots to be sold before the BMW. There are now some really interesting machines for sale. Not everyone has agreed to donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the cause but in every case the entry fee and commission will be donated.”

The rarest entry to date is a mint condition 1979 Silk 700S, one of only a few hundred made.

Mike added: “This superb twin cylinder liquid cooled two stroke was inspired by the Scott from the 1920s and 30s, being basically a modern high performance version of that celebrated machine. Equally rare an even less well known is a 250cc Peugeot motorcycle. Few people realise that the famous French car maker also made bikes.”

The museum is aiming for around 20 interesting machines to be auctioned on September 9 and more entries will be welcome. Mike can be contacted on 01975 562292 or info@gtm.org.uk