Brekkie Club is top of the class

A breakfast club at Lairhillock Primary School has achieved national recognition after being named the best breakfast club in Scotland in the Kellogs Breakfast Club Awards.

Set up by parent Victoria Keith last year, the Lairhillock Breakfast Club has gone from strength to strength, with 14 children now attending each morning.

Victoria said: “I set up the breakfast club just over a year ago as I was aware that there was a desperate need for one in the community.

“I ran the club of eight children alone until August when Angela Connelly offered to help me. Having her there has been invaluable and we now have up to 14 children attend each day. A lot of our table chat involves the children brainstorming ideas and this has led to them running projects like ‘Friday cafe’ where they sell tea, coffee and bacon rolls to the staff and parents.

“Another recent idea they had was to make and sell gingerbread cats which raised £175 for the sspca. The also helped design and build the charity wishing well for the school’s 10th birthday celebrations in April.

“I was completely shocked to find out that we were shortlisted for the Kellogs award and genuinely didn’t believe we’d win so we’re all completely over the moon. Our prize is £1000 which we will spend on craft supplies, books and sports equipment.”

Victoria, Angela and four children will travel to London on December 12, courtesy of Kellogs, where they will be given a tour of the Houses of Parliament, a lunch and then attend the award’s ceremony.