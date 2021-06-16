Forza Horizon 5: release date, location and new game modes announced for latest Xbox open-world racer

Microsoft has revealed the first official details of Forza Horizon 5, the latest installment of its smash hit open-world racing game.

The gaming giant revealed the first gameplay footage and details of the new title at the E3 2021 technology show, with a release on XBox One, Xbox Series and PC scheduled for later this year.

Here’s what we know so far.

Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico

Where is Forza Horizon 5 set?

After Forza Horizon 4’s beautiful recreation of Great Britain, the next installment in the series moves the action to Mexico.

The game’s developers say it will be the biggest yet with a map that stretches from sun-kissed beaches to snowy mountains, taking in rolling farmland, historic cities and lush jungles on the way.

There’s even an active volcano and players will face tropical storms, blizzards and dust storms as they free roam around the map, which is one and half times the size of Horizon 4’s Britain.

Forza Horizon 5 will feature dynamic weather

When will Forza Horizon 5 be released?

Microsoft and developers Playground Games have confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 will be available from 9 November, 2021 both to purchase and through day one release on the Game Pass subscription platform.

How much will Forza Horizon 5 cost?

Three versions of the game are available to pre-order now ahead of the game’s release.

Forza Horizon 5 features several new cars, including the latest Land Rover Defender

Standard Edition, which will be included with Xbox Game Pass costs £54.99. The Deluxe Edition costs £69.99 and includes the Car Pass add-on, while the Premium Edition includes the Car Pass, early access from 5 November, a welcome pack, VIP membership and two yet-to-be-revealed game expansions when they become available.

A separate Premium add-ons bundle for owners of the standard edition brings all the benefits of the Premium Edition for £39.99 (£35.99 for Game Pass members).

What cars are included in Forza Horizon 5?

The game’s developers are yet to release a full car list for Horizon 5 but early gameplay footage reveals several new models for the franchise including the Mercedes-AMG Project One, new 2021 Ford Bronco and the new Land Rover Defender.

The game's developers say the Mexico map is one and a half times the size of Horizon 4's Great Britain

Other models glimpsed in the game trailer include supercars from the likes of McLaren, Lamborghini, Porsche and Koenisegg as well as a range of off-roaders including the Ariel Nomad and Ford F-150 Raptor.

Are there new game modes in Forza Horizon 5?

Yes, there are.

Favourites from previous games in the series, including Horizon 4’s Eliminator and Super 7 stunt creator, are set to return, along with a central campaign story mode that will see players meet new characters and determine the outcome of their missions.

Horizon Arcade will allow gamers to take part in 130 mini-games and challenges grouped into 11 themes and spread out across the map.

Event lab takes the race blueprint idea further, allowing players to create their own races, challenges and game modes, setting every parameter themselves.

Forza Horizon 5

Tour aims to create the experience of a car meet, with players teaming up against drivatars in one location before being given the option to head on as a team to the next tour location.