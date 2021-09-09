Ultra-fast EV charging points go live at Harthill services

Electric car drivers in central Scotland can now access the latest high-speed charging after new infrastructure was installed at Harthill services.

The Heart of Scotland service station on the M8 is among the first motorway sites in the UK to offer 150kW charging for electric vehicles.

The new charge points will allow drivers to add up to 100 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes and are expected to contribute one million miles’ worth of charging in their first year of operation.

A total of 10 chargers have been installed off the eastbound and westbound carriageways, allowing drivers travelling in either direction on the busy Edinburgh-to-Glasgow route to quickly top up their vehicle.

Each bp pulse charger features CCS and CHAdeMO connectors to allow a wide range of EVs to charge using contactless debit or credit cards or bp pulse subscription.

Transport Minister Graeme Dey said: “Positioned between Scotland’s two largest cities, the new ultra-fast 150kW chargers from bp pulse are a welcome addition to Harthill services.

“This investment from bp pulse will provide even more charging options for EV drivers in Scotland.

“To support our world leading net zero targets, we are committed to phasing out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030. This latest installation by bp pulse supports that ambition and I’m sure EV drivers will join me in welcoming the convenience that these new ultra-fast chargers offer.”

Rob Chadwick, bp EV operations lead, UK said: “75,000 motorists currently travel along the busy route served by Harthill. This investment by bp pulse reflects our commitment to helping these motorists build their confidence in charging infrastructure as many make the switch to an EV.”

Neil Gray, MSP for Airdrie & Shotts, said: “I’m thrilled to see one of the UK’s first ultra-fast motorway charging sites right here in Airdrie & Shotts. The M8 is a vital economic corridor and supports many businesses in the constituency. I’m delighted that we’re investing and leading electric vehicle charging for Scotland.