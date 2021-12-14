Stagecoach's festive timetable for buses in Aberdeenshire
Stagecoach has released its festive bus timetables for Aberdeenshire services.
The festive timetable runs from Friday, December 24, to Wednesday, January 5.
On Christmas Eve, a Saturday service will operate on most routes, with weekday timetables on certain services. Services will finish earlier than usual, with last journeys between 8pm and 10.30pm. A similar timetable will operate on New Year’s Eve.
There will be no services operating on the Saturdays – Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
On Sunday, December 26, and Sunday, January 2, only a limited service will be operating on a small number of routes.
On other days, a Saturday service will operate, with a weekday service on some routes on Thursday, December 29, and Friday, December 30.
Full details of the festive timetable can be found at www.stagecoachbus.com/regional-service-updates/north-scotland/aberdeenshire.