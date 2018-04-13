Deeside Holiday Park celebrations

A Deeside tourist facility decimated by Storm Frank back in 2016 has finally fully re-opened.

Deeside Holiday Park at Maryculter saw its facilities and accommodation destroyed during the horrendous January 2016 storms.

The resultant damage was put at £3 million and owners Wood Leisure were faced with a massive uphill battle to rebuild the business.

But after a challenging two-year period not only is the park full re-opened this month, the company is celebrating the Deeside facility’s 10th anniversary.

The largest and most challenging investment was undoubtedly the planning and creation of flood defences around the park to protect the park and its guest from future flooding.

Now complete, they provide security and comfort to all the park guests as well as future proofing the family business for years to come.

The thought, design and perseverance to install the flood prevention scheme at Deeside was recognised and they will be presented with this year’s Risk Management Award from Leisure Days Insurance later this month.

Wood Leisure are receiving the award as a result of being extremely committed in reducing the risk of future flooding with respect to Deeside Holiday Park.

The Wood family purchased Deeside Holiday Park in 2008 making it the fourth park in the Wood Leisure group. Now with almost 40 years of experience, the Wood family operate five award-winning holiday parks in Perthshire, Loch Lomond, Stirlingshire, and Aberdeen.

The park now boasts top of the range self-catering accommodation including luxury 5-star hot tub lodges, spacious 3 and 4-bedroomed lodges sleeping up to eight and modern caravan holiday homes.

The various glamping options take camping to a whole new, luxurious level, with guests choosing from their very trendy en-suite glamping pod with fully equipped kitchenette for up to 2 people or the

spacious family camping pods sleeping up to 6, ideally situated round the picturesque pond - the

home of the friendly Deeside ducks! Alongside this, the brand new toilet, shower, family bathroom

and laundry facilities are simply stunning and have been purposely built to meet the needs of

touring and camping customers.

The new lounge area and games room is light, modern and spacious creating the perfect

environment for children and families to gather and spend quality time together - the ideal hub for

camping and glamping guests.

One thing remains the same, the Wood family and their team are committed to providing guests

with exceptional customer service and an enjoyable holiday experience at Deeside and are

overjoyed to be welcoming so many customers back - 'We can't thank our loyal customers enough

who have continued to support us during the construction work at Deeside and have played a huge

part in keeping us motivated to continue the redevelopment of the park'.

As a thank you for being patient and understanding Wood Leisure are inviting customers to

'Celebrate with us' during their 10th Anniversary week (20th - 30th April) and receive fantastic

discounts - up to £100 off a short break and touring pitches for only £10 a night! For more

information, visit www.woodleisure.co.uk or call 01250 878123 quoting DEESIDE10.