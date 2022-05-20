What a way to celebrate such a momentous occasion - than with a summer special cocktail designed for the Platinum Jubilee

PIMMS, the perfect way to celebrate the Jubilee weekend

The PIMM’S Platinum Jubilee limited edition bottle is available now across all major retailers, but be quick if you’re looking to grab one, as they’re only available until August this year.

Kate Veale, Category Director, PIMM’S GB, comments: “PIMM’S is an iconic British brand that has become synonymous with the great British summer. With The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee taking place in June, along with Ascot and Wimbledon, we’re looking forward to seeing people celebrating with a glass of PIMM’S at these events, and all summer long.

The limited-edition design is perfect for those looking for something special during the extra-long Jubilee weekend, whether they are hosting at home or having get-togethers within their local community.”

Though the bottle has changed, the liquid and serve hasn't. The Pimm's Platinum Jubilee Edition holds the same great tasting and quality product that is best enjoyed with lemonade, fruit and served over ice for an enjoyable drink with friends come rain or shine this summer.

And what could be better than a specially designed drink for the occasion.

JUBILEE PIMM’S SPRITZIngredients:

50ml Pimms

2 teaspoons of strawberry jam

4-5 basil leaves

Juice of half a lemon (about 15ml)

Soda water

1 strawberry for garnish

Method:

Add all the ingredients (other than soda water) to a shaker. Use a spoon to stir and combine the contents, then fill with ice and give it a strong shake

Strain into a wine glass full of ice and top with soda

Garnish with a strawberry and basil leaf.