Aberdeenshire residents invited to take part in RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch

The house sparrow was the most common bird in Aberdeenshire gardens in 2021. (Photo: Ray Kennedy, rspb-images.com)

More than one million people took part in 2021, counting 17 million birds – making it the biggest Birdwatch ever.

This year’s event takes place on January 28, 29 and 30; with the public being asked to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.

Anne McCall, Director of RSPB Scotland, said: “The last two years have reminded us all that nature is a part of our lives, reviving and supporting our wellbeing and mental health. Big Garden Birdwatch allows everyone to put aside some time just to concentrate on nature – and, at the same time, help to gather the information we need to do more to protect and restore wildlife.

"When you take part in the Birdwatch, you are helping to build an annual snapshot of how our birdlife is faring across Scotland and the UK. It is only by building understanding that we can protect wildlife.”

Last year, the most common bird recorded in Aberdeenshire was the house sparrow, followed by the starling, although numbers of both have declined dramatically in recent years.

Chaffinch, blackbird, blue tit, robin, great tit, coal tit, woodpigeon and goldfinch competed the region’s top 10.