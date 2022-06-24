Brio Retirement Living announces partnership with local property experts Northwood

Brio Landale Court Cottages

The age-exclusive community is an integrated retirement community featuring 72 brand new homes consisting of one and two-bedroom bungalows, cottages and apartments. The homes are available to a range of customers and are available to rent, part buy/part rent or to buy; they have been expertly designed for customers over the age of 65 with well-designed quality kitchens and bathrooms, room layouts that promote space and natural light.

Outside of the homes, customers also benefit from great amenities including the neighbourhood green, fire pit den, quiet garden as well as The Hub – the social heartbeat of the community filled with a hobby room, fitness studio, club room and the Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge.

Northwood has now commenced marketing a number of properties at Landale Court including the ‘Malcolm’ – an immaculate one-bedroom apartment available on ground, first or second floors, the ‘Campbell’ - a stunning one bed bungalow featuring a private terrace, and the ‘Fraser’ - a luxury two-bedroom, two bathroom detached home featuring a private wrap around terrace.

Brio Landale Court lounge

Northwood are now progressing plans to market further properties at Landale Court on national platforms including Rightmove, Zoopla and On the Market, and are proactively featuring its properties on the company’s social media outlets and local office window displays.

Additionally, an assisted living provision at Landale Court means that customers will benefit from Brio colleagues on site, a team who can help with everything; from pet care, providing meals, to the collection of prescriptions, or a friendly face saying hello each day. A discreet, personal care service in partnership with Paramount Care Aberdeen is also available, with dedicated team members to help when needed.