Catch of the day! - The Crab House serves up seaside views and eco living

The distinctive design of The Crab House is inspired by its coastal location, as the property is formed in the shape of a crab, with two ‘claws’ to the front enclosing a sheltered courtyard.

Completed in 2014, the south-facing property has been thoughtfully constructed using locally-sourced Douglas fir timber, with a curved roof laid with sedum and extensive windows throughout taking advantage of the beautiful sea views.

The property has an EPC rating of ‘B’, for energy efficiency.

Hannah Christiansen of Galbraith, who is handling the sale said: “The Crab House is a superb, light-filled home with a unique style and energy conscious design, offering a wonderful seaside lifestyle with beautiful outlooks.

"Johnshaven is a picturesque traditional fishing village with a good range of amenities, on an idyllic coastline.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire an eco-friendly home on the beautiful Scottish coast, perfect as a main home, a second home or for use as a holiday let.”

The first floor of the property is designed as one exceptional living space including the kitchen area, dining area and sitting room with the entire frontage glazed and double doors opening on to a glass balcony extending the width of the house.

The lounge area also has a wood burning stove which rotates 360 degrees.

On the ground floor, there is a conservatory in one of the ‘claws’, which would be ideal as a hobby room or additional living space; there are two spacious double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room and the other having a bathroom with wet room shower area.

The second ‘claw’ is detached from the main house and is designed as a substantial greenhouse.

Between the claws is a sheltered courtyard providing an ideal outdoor seating area, and steps leading to the front door.

The plot extends to just over half an acre and the owners have created a wildlife-friendly garden that is welcoming to insects, birds, butterflies and bees with fruit trees, wild grass, flowers and natural paths meandering through.

There are enclosed vegetable cages, a productive vegetable garden and a greenhouse.

The charming Shepherd’s hut with wood burning stove provides accommodation for guests and high on the hill behind The Crab House is a timber glazed workshop, positioned perfectly to capture the incredible views and offering a special retreat.

The Crab House is located in the historic fishing village of Johnshaven, a charming traditional village, with narrow streets overlooking the harbour, a pub, village shop and small primary school.

St Cyrus beach is only a few minutes’ drive down the coast and is a popular nature reserve.

The Crab House is on the market through Galbraith for offers over £375,000.