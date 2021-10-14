The house at Woodside of Blackhills, Boddam, features a sitting room with beautiful open views, and dining room on open plan with the kitchen, both bright and spacious. The kitchen has an Aga range for cooking and heating the water. The ground floor also has a utility room and fifth bedroom, also used as a home office. Upstairs there are four full sized double bedrooms and the main family bathroom. Woodside of Blackhills may require modernisation, but it has been exceptionally well maintained over the years and offers great potential. The detached stone outbuilding offers an excellent garage or workshop space with sliding door, electricity and water. The outbuilding include four stables, which can be accessed externally or from within the main workshop area.

Countryside home near Peterhead offers lots of space and character

Woodside of Blackhills, Boddam, Peterhead

By Kevin McRoberts
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 7:05 am
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 9:38 am

Woodside of Blackhills is a five-bedroom detached family home enjoying a quiet countryside location in rural Aberdeenshire and set in just under 12 acres of land. It’s on sale at offers over £310,000 with Galbraith. See www.galbraithgroup.com.

The spiral staircase is one of the property's features.

Photo: Michael Dickie

The sitting room has open views from three separate large windows and a wood burning stove.

Photo: Michael Dickie

The spacious open plan kitchen leads through to the dining room.

Photo: Michael Dickie

There are four double bedrooms upstairs in the house.

Photo: Michael Dickie

