Letters reveal children’s Christmas wish list

With just under four weeks to go until Christmas, Royal Mail has revealed this year’s top 10 most wanted presents, according to children in their special letters to Santa.

Father Christmas’s team of Royal Mail elves, who have managed Santa’s mailbag for 54 years, have carried out the most authoritative survey of children’s wishes this Christmas.

Unlike most toy surveys in the run up to Christmas, the Royal Mail findings come directly from the children themselves.

Traditional toys continue to hold the top two spots, with Lego retaining its place at the top of the list. Lego has appeared in the top three since 2013.

Bikes have moved up from third place to take second place this year and video games consoles are a new entry in third place.

Hatchimals leap into fourth place, despite not featuring in the list at all in 2016, while scooters drop from second place down to fifth.

Mobile phones drop from fourth spot in 2016 down to sixth this year, with Paw Patrol also taking a tumble from fifth spot to seventh.

Two new entries to the list see Fingerlings and LOL Big Surprise Ball as the eighth and ninth most popular requests of Christmas 2017 with Nerf Guns falling from sixth to 10th.

Alex McConnell, Royal Mail’s Chief Elf, who has the important task of ensuring children’s letters reach Reindeerland at the North Pole, said: “Royal Mail plays a special part at Christmas. We are proud that for over 50 years Santa has allowed us to help manage the thousands and thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the UK.

“His special team of elves at Royal Mail enjoy taking a peek at what children are asking for, and helping Santa reply to these special letters. Remember to include your full name and address on your letter so Santa can reply to you.”

Royal Mail will be live streaming Santa in his grotto on its Facebook page this Saturday, December 4, from 11am-noon when he will read out a selection of letters sent in this year by children. It promises to be a whole load of fun with the opportunity to win some prizes throughout.

The special letters also show that many children like to ask Santa questions instead of just asking for the latest toy as a gift. Some of the questions that children have asked Santa this year are:

How do you and your reindeers fly?

How did Rudolph get his red shiny nose?

Which is your favourite reindeer

How is Mrs Claus doing?

When is your birthday?

When did you start magic?

Finally, Royal Mail is asking everyone to make sure Santa receives their letters on time by writing to him using the correct address, on a stamped envelope, no later than next Friday, December 8:-

Santa/Father Christmas

Santa’s Grotto

Reindeerland

XM4 5HQ

And don’t forget that Santa needs to know the full name and address of children to reply so please include this in the letter.